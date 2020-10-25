Alice E.M. Warren Charleston - Mrs. Alice E.M. Warren, 74, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Residence: 25 Heathwood Dr., Charleston, SC 29407. Mrs. Warren is the sister of Mrs. Earthalena Wells. Mrs.Warren was the owner of the former Alice's Restaurant. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659.
