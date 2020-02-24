|
|
Alice Everette Wood Spink SUMMERVILLE - Alice Everette Wood Spink entered into eternal rest on February 17, 2020. Alice was born May 30, 1945 in Charleston, SC to Francis E. Wood and Alice Virginia Witham Wood. Alice attended the College of Charleston. She was a member of Phi Mu Sorority and the American Association of University Women. She is survived by her husband Kenneth D. Spink, son David, daughter Laura, sister Terry Williams, six grandchildren and one great-grandson. A Requiem Mass will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Church of the Holy Communion, 218 Ashley Avenue at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in Fleming Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Holy Communion Endowment Fund or to the . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 25, 2020