Alice Gilchrist
1934 - 2020
Alice Gilchrist Goose Creek - The family of Alice J. (Morris) Gilchrist, 86, of Goose Creek, SC widow of Bobby Wicker Gilchrist, regret to announce her passing into eternal rest, on the morning of Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Alice was born on January 6, 1934 in Bamberg, SC. Alice was the daughter of the late Henry E. and Neomia E. Morris of Charleston Heights, SC. She was the last to join her heavenly family of 12 children. She was preceded by her brothers, Joseph (Joe) E. Morris, Henry (Dooley) D. Morris, David (Dick) W. Morris, Harry M. Morris, Jona (Booty) A. Morris, and Dwight (Micky) E. Morris; and her sisters, Ann (Coot) E. Craig, Jessie (John) R. Stosberg, Lyloid P. Powell, Vera M. Morris, and baby Morris. Alice was a pillar in the community, and was loved by many. She happily worked alongside her husband to form the Goose Creek Rescue Squad and raise money to purchase the first ambulance. Alice is survived by her children, Barbara J. Gilchrist of Goose Creek, Jerry L. Gilchrist of James Island, Janice M. (Gilchrist) Sierocki- husband Derek of West Ashley, Eddie D. Gilchrist- wife Tina of Moncks Corner, and Joseph A. Gilchrist- wife Kris of Edgewater, Maryland. She was a proud grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on May 31, 2020 at the South End Cemetery located at the intersection of Black Ave. and S. Carlisle St. in Bamberg, SC. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, 869 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Graveside service
12:00 PM
South End Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
869 St James Ave
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 553-1511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
