J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Holy Cross Cemetery
Alice Salvo Phetteplace Obituary
Alice Salvo Phetteplace Johns Island - Alice Salvo Phetteplace, 86, of Johns Island, South Carolina, widow of George Phetteplace entered into eternal rest Monday, December 9, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 in J Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Alice was born February 28, 1933 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of Peter A. Salvo and Mattie Lou Sweatman Salvo. She was a former City of Charleston Police Officer and enjoyed being a homemaker. Alice was a former member of Church of the Nativity and was the director of the Coastal Carolina Cloggers. She is survived by her two daughters, Betty Bolchoz-Cook (Glenn) of Johns Island, SC, and Martha Alice Martin (Randy) of Houston, TX, three grandchildren, Tiffany Boyd, Aubrey Salonnen, and Allen Martin; and five great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 11, 2019
