Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Phetteplace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Salvo Phetteplace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Salvo Phetteplace Obituary
Alice Salvo Phetteplace Johns Island - The Funeral Service for Alice Salvo Phetteplace will be held in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -