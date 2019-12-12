|
Alice Salvo Phetteplace Johns Island - The Funeral Service for Alice Salvo Phetteplace will be held in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019