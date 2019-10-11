Alice Singleton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Singleton.
Service Information
Johnson-Halls Funeral Home
440 Venning St
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-884-4252
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1140 Dingle Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alice Singleton MT. PLEASANT - The family and friends of Ms. Alice Singleton, those of her daughter Bernetha " Edy " (Kevin) Francis, grandchildren Kendra P. Francis, Walter (Monasha) Francis, Jarvis Williams and Jarrell Williams, great-grandchildren, siblings Mary McCants-Long, Mabel (Fred) Brown, Sarah (Fred) Gillard, Clara Singleton, Doris Singleton, Isaac (Patricia) Singleton and Jack (Wanda) Singleton, nieces and nephews are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Monday October 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1140 Dingle Road Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Interment Private. Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.