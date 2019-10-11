Alice Singleton MT. PLEASANT - The family and friends of Ms. Alice Singleton, those of her daughter Bernetha " Edy " (Kevin) Francis, grandchildren Kendra P. Francis, Walter (Monasha) Francis, Jarvis Williams and Jarrell Williams, great-grandchildren, siblings Mary McCants-Long, Mabel (Fred) Brown, Sarah (Fred) Gillard, Clara Singleton, Doris Singleton, Isaac (Patricia) Singleton and Jack (Wanda) Singleton, nieces and nephews are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Monday October 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1140 Dingle Road Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Interment Private. Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 12, 2019