Alice Smith Columbia, SC - Alice B. Smith, 79, of Columbia, died March 21, 2020, in Columbia from complications of Parkinson's disease. Born Toccoa Alice Breedin in Manning, SC, she was the daughter of the late Alfred H. Breedin, Sr., and Edwardine Hopkins Breedin. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Alice taught English and Latin at Heyward Gibbes Jr. High and Hammond Academy. Following her full-time teaching, she continued to substitute at Hammond and tutor. She was a former member of Wesley Memorial UMC where she taught Sunday school and was president of her women's circle. More recently, she was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. Alice also served as president of the Knollwood Garden Club. Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Paul F. Smith and her son, Paul M. Smith of Columbia, as well as her brother, Alfred H. Breedin, Jr., of Manning. The family would like to thank Brookdale Columbia and Crescent Hospice for their loving care. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal (stjohnscolumbia.org) or to PETSinc (petsinc.org). Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 24, 2020