Alice "Rae" Southwell Edmondson Walterboro - Alice "Rae" Southwell Edmondson, 80, of Walterboro, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 2 o'clock. Dress will be casual. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Rae was born on September 2, 1938 in Columbia, SC, daughter of the late Carl Erkman Southwell and the late Nellie Owens Southwell Wilkerson. She attended St. Paul's High School. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was a great cook. Rae was an eccentric and creative woman who enjoyed writing. Survivors include: two sons: Raymond Arnold Edmondson, Jr. of Florence, KY and Timothy Allen Edmondson (Denise Little) of Florence, KY; five grandchildren: Bradley Allen (Alyssa) of Hawaii, Rachel Edmondson of Philadelphia, PA, Naomi Edmondson (Nick Damm) of Moorhead City, NC, Jacob Edmondson of Charleston, and Landen Edmundson, (Hannah McCloud) of Leitchfield, KY; two great-grandchildren: Bohdi Allen and Nora Edmondson; four sisters: Janet Byrd of Johns Island, Joyce Avant (Hubie) of Yemassee, Jean Carson (Jackie) of Greenville, and Joan Murdaugh (Carroll) of Walterboro. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by one brother: Carl Southwell; and two sisters: Patty Jo Kornahrens and Linda Williams. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.