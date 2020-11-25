Alison A. Nelson CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Alison Altson Nelson, those of her children, Lebron A. Nelson and Lashonda Altson, her late parents, Robert and Henritta Singleton Altson, siblings, Robert Altson, Jr., Antoine L. Altson, Tycene F. Altson, and Kevin L. Altson, nieces, nephews, are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on this afternoon at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. on Friday November 27, 2020. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.
