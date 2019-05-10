Allan Holmes Livingston SUMMERVILLE - Allan Holmes Livingston passed away on May 9, 2019 in Summerville, SC at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife, Anne Livingston, children Allan Livingston (Carmelina), Cindy Livingston (Karen Turner), and Tim Livingston, all of Charleston, SC, grandchildren Austin Livingston and Jordan (Kelsey) Livingston, a great-grandchild Eli Livingston, a brother, Ellison "Mickey" (Yvonne) Livingston of Charleston, step-children Beth (Bart) Davis of Fort Mill, SC and Allen Leary of Charleston, SC, step-grandchildren Grayson and Ansley Davis and Connor and Brynn Leary, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Timmy Livingston, his sister Mary Latham and his parents Ellison Livingston and Hattie Mae Livingston. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Alhambra Hall in Mt. Pleasant from 4-7pm. Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home is serving the family. More information at https://www.charlestoncremationcenter.com/obituaries/Allan-Livingston/. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 11, 2019