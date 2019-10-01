Allan Mitchell JAMES ISLAND - Mr. Allan Mitchell, 90, of James Island, SC entered into eternal rest on September 30, 2019. He was the beloved father of Mrs. Mildred Greene (Clyde), Mrs. Estelle Nelson (late Oliver), Mr. Allen Mitchell (Patricia), Mr. John Mitchell (Margaret), Mr. Carl Mitchell (Stephanie), Mrs. Vanessa Barnwell (Alan), Mrs. Avis Miles (Douglas) and brother of Mr. John Mitchell (Elsie). Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Funeral notice later. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019