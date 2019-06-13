Allen C. Graham HANAHAN - The relatives and friends of Mr. Allen C. Graham, 57 of Hanahan, SC are invited to attend his Home-going Services on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 12:00 noon at Greater Bethel AME Church, 1516 Foster Creek Road, Hanahan, SC. Burial will be private. The family is receiving relatives and friends at 3265 Heaton Drive, Ladson, SC 29456. A Walk-thru will be at THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME chapel, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445, phone #843-824-9990, www.riversfh.com on this Friday evening, June 14, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM. His memories will be cherished by his brothers: Ronald (Ruby) of Ladson, Jimmy (Darius) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Eddie and Joseph Graham both of Hanahan, SC; his sisters: Carrie of Summerville, SC, Frances Watson of Goose Creek, SC, Shirley Graham of Hanahan and Martha Hamilton of North Charleston, SC; his uncle William McKelvey of Summerville, SC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. He is predeceased by a brother Frank Graham, Jr. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 14, 2019