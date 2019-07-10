Retired T. Sgt Allen Davis, Jr. ST. STEPHEN, SC - Retired T. Sgt Allen Davis, Jr., born in St. Stephen, SC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Lebanon, PA. T. Sgt Davis faithfully served his country in 3 tours in Vietnam in the US Air Force. He also retired from the Taft Road Post Office as a Supervisor in Syracuse, NY. Retired T. Sgt Allen Davis, Jr. will be cherished by his companion of 30 years, Billie Jean LaCross; his children, Michael Davis, Tracey Davis, Mark (Serena) Davis and Shaun (Beth) Davis; stepson, Larry LaCross; two grandchildren, Tyler and Sydney; along with a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. in the Inez M. Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Henryhand Funeral Home, St. Stephen, SC. Interment will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 4-8 P.M. at Henryhand Funeral Home, St. Stephen, SC. All professional services have been entrusted to Henryhand Funeral Home of St. Stephen, SC, 843-567-3313. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019