Allen Dunmeyer

Service Information
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC
29407
(843)-571-2300
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Bethel AME Church
1827 Central Park Rd
James Island, SC
View Map
Obituary
Allen Dunmeyer James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Allen Dunmeyer are invited to attend his Funeral Services on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 11:00 am in Greater Bethel AME Church, 1827 Central Park Rd, James Island, SC. Rev. Dr. Myra Meggett., Pastor. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 5pm-8pm Friday. Interment will follow in Payne Memorial Gardens. Mr. Dunmeyer leaves to cherish his memories his children, Allen and Kyrstal Haynes; parents, Mr. Robert Sr. and Mrs. Gloria Olivia Dunmeyer; siblings, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 30, 2019
