Allen Dunmeyer James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Allen Dunmeyer are invited to attend his Funeral Services on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 11:00 am in Greater Bethel AME Church, 1827 Central Park Rd, James Island, SC. Rev. Dr. Myra Meggett., Pastor. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 5pm-8pm Friday. Interment will follow in Payne Memorial Gardens. Mr. Dunmeyer leaves to cherish his memories his children, Allen and Kyrstal Haynes; parents, Mr. Robert Sr. and Mrs. Gloria Olivia Dunmeyer; siblings, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 30, 2019