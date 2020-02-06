|
|
In Loving Memory Of ALLEN G. BARNETTE Feb. 14, 1992 ~ Feb. 7, 2010 Our connection continues so tight. Your pictures, your eyes are still shining so bright. It brings back happy memories to light. Our time with you, the special places and all the important dates. 10 years ago no one knew that God wanted you in his arms. As the tears rolled down our faces we could only hold you in our heart. Your family and friends not only love you but miss you very much.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020