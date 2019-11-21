Allene Humbert Eadie Charleston - Allene Humbert Eadie, 91, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 20, 2019. The family will receive friends Friday, November 22, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Allene was born April 27, 1928 in Berkeley County, South Carolina, daughter of the late Fitz Corbin Humbert and Leona Crawford Humbert. She was a member of International Church of God. She is survived by her son, Stephen D. Eadie of Charleston, SC; sister, Valerie Braddock of Anderson, SC; sister, Dorothy Jean Moon of Charleston, SC; several nieces and nephews. Flowers will be accepted. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 22, 2019