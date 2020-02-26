|
|
Allie Carl Crosby Johns Island - Allie Carl Crosby, 87, of Johns Island, South Carolina, husband of Myrtle Kinard Crosby, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The family will receive friends Friday, February 28, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Allie was born November 18, 1932 in Ruffin, South Carolina, son of the late James Henry Crosby and Ellen Crosby. Allie founded A & R Sheet Metal on Johns Island in October 1968. The business has continued to grow, where he was the president and his widow Myrtle is the vice-president. He worked until he retired in January 1999. In his retirement he started beekeeping as a hobby, eventually joining the Lowcountry Beekeeper's Association. That hobby turned into a prolific business, one where he not only sold honey but also manufactured all the components necessary to create beehives which were ready for other beekeepers to purchase as needed. He became highly respected and widely well-known because of the extent of his remarkable skills in both metal working and beekeeping. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Myrtle Kinard Crosby of Johns Island, SC; son, Randy C. Crosby (Ann) of Wadmalaw, SC; three daughters, Kathy Withington of Johns Island, SC, Doris Ward of Johns Island, SC and Donna Crosby Barfield of Charleston, SC; brother, Horace Crosby of Johns Island, SC; sister, Lily Godsey of CA; five grandchildren, Lindsey McKinley, Alyssa Willis, Jason Crosby, Nicole Tokarsky, Rachel Crosby and three great-grandchildren, Jackson Tokarsky, Logan Tokarsky and Kari Crosby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ida Lenoir and Edna Bagley. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020