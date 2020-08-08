Alma Deas Moore Adams Run, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Alma Deas Moore are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Monday, August 10, 2020 at Mt. Horr Memorial Gardens, 4360 Highway 174, Yonges Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Moore is survived by her children, Rev. Yvonne Deas, Albert Deas (Elizabeth), Marvin Deas (Priscilla), Gloria D. Mungin (John) and McNeil Deas; 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Thomas Mungin and Isabell M. Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
