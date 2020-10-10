1/
Alma Easterling
Alma Easterling CHARLESTON - Funeral services for Mrs. Alma Reeves Easterling, age 95, of Charleston, South Carolina, and a former longtime resident of Green Pond, South Carolina, wife of the late Mr. James Easterling, who entered into rest Friday, October 10, 2020, will be conducted at 12 noon Tuesday afternoon, October 13, 2020, from Green Pond Baptist Church, 12295 Green Pond Highway, Green Pond. The Reverend Caleb Durham, The Reverend James W. Williams, Jr., and The Reverend Ron Shearer officiating. Interment will follow in the churchyard. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 11 o'clock in the church sanctuary. Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro
1193 Bells Highway
Walterboro, SC 29488
(843) 538-5408
