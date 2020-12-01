Alma Gann SUMMERVILLE - Alma Varner Gann, 87, of Summerville, SC, wife of the late William T. Gann and beloved mother of Roger D. Davis (Katrina) of Summerville & Greg I. Davis of White Oak, NC passed away on November 29, 2020. Alma was born on March 17th 1933 in Lebanon SC where she grew up with a large loving family of brothers and sisters. Highlights of her childhood were the times she spent with her Orvin grandparents at their Old Cooper Store on Hwy 176. When Alma was in her early 20s she moved to the Park Circle Area of old N. Charleston to take a job at South Carolina National Bank where she worked for 33 years before taking early retirement. She truly cherished her job and the friends she made and spoke of it often in later years. She and Tom loved to travel to the mountains and RV Camps in SC and NC. After retiring in 1988 they moved back to Lebanon to be around family and enjoy life. Alma was famous for her home-made Sunday dinners that everyone loved to come to. She lost Tom in 1996 and moved to Charleston where a few years later she was reacquainted with an old friend and companion Ralph Cromer. Ralph passed away in 2010. Alma was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church. She had a full life of love, family and all the ups and downs that make us human. In 2013 she was diagnosed with dementia but she never lost her zest for life. In addition to her children she is survived by brothers- J. Wayne Varner of Moncks Corner SC, Dennis D. Hill and Mack Hill of Lebanon SC; sisters Fay V. Davis of Columbia SC, Juanita H. Stone of Lebanon, Hazel Thigpen of N Charleston and Inez M. Petracca of Pinopolis; stepdaughter- Paula Weaver of Summerville, stepsons: Tom Gann Jr of Russell Springs, KY and Gary Gann of Shepardsville, KY; grandchildren- Chandler Davis of Elizabethtown NC, Hannah Davis of White Oak NC & Savannah Davis of Summerville, SC.; numerous beloved step grandchildren; honorary daughters- Dora M. Brazelton of Summerville, SC and Katrina P. Davis of Summerville, SC. Predeceased by mother-Fannie Mae Orvin Varner Hill , father- Causey M. Varner, stepfather- Vertis J. Hill, brothers-James D. Hill and Vertis Hill, JR., stepdaughter- Elizabeth Stanton and stepson- Michael Gann. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Pamela and Odetta from Crescent Hospice for their care and love during this difficult time. Her graveside service will be held at Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery, Saturday December 5, 2020 at 12 o'clock, directed by Russell Funeral Chapel. The family asks that donations be made to the Lebanon United Methodist Church, 1183 Lebanon Road, Ridgeville, SC 29472 or the Alzheimer's Association
2090 Executive Hall Rd., Suite 130, Charleston, SC 29407 or visit their website at www.alz.org/nca/donate
