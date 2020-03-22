|
Alma Knight Manseau Ridgeville, SC - On this day, March 22nd, 2020 Alma Knight Manseau, 97, was at eternal rest. Burial and funeral will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC. She resided in Ridgeville, SC. Alma was the daughter of James Marshall Knight and Maggie Susan Thomas Knight of Scranton, SC. She was the wife of her late husband, Lewis Manseau and her late first husband, Howard Calcutt. Survivors include: her daughter, Susan Calcutt Marshall; step-daughter, Suzanne Manseau Green and her husband, Marion Green, who were both loved like her own daughter and son, and with whom she resided; stepson, Tanis Manseau (Diane); four grandchildren: Shannon Calcutt Jenkins (Brian) of Hanahan, SC; James B. Harris, Jr., of Florence SC; Victor Blair Marshall of Charlotte, NC; and Nicole Marshall Smith (Danny) of Morristown, TN; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; special niece and nephew: Lynn Brown Mercer and Johnny Calcutt; Lifelong Best Friend, Tootsie Lesmeister of Florence SC. She was predeceased by her two husbands and also a son, Howard Victor "Vic" Calcutt, Jr. Thanks to Hospice Intreprid, and special thanks to all the awesome staff, Jeann Partridge, Charlotte Derrer, Shawndrica Fields, Whitney Condon and Judy Young. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Intrepid Hospice, 2694 Lake Park Drive, 1st Floor, Charleston, SC, 29406.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 23, 2020