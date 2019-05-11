In Loving Memory Of ALMA LEE SIMMONS GLOVER Who departed this life May 10,1999 Though it's been 20 years now since you were taken away, the memories are still strong, and we wish you were here today. We can't see nor touch you, so we know you're not here, but We've still got the past, and in our hearts you're still near. If we could see you one last time, you know what I would do? Release all my emotions and say, "Mother we LOVE YOU!" Lovingly missed and truly remembered by your Children and Grand-children
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 12, 2019