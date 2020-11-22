Alma Ruth Morgan Charleston - Mrs. Alma Ruth Morgan, 79, of Charleston, entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 15, 2020. Viewing for Mrs. Morgan is Monday 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Hollywood Chapel. Graveside services will be held Tuesday 11:00 am at St. Luke AME Church Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Mr. Stanford Morgan; sons and daughters, Marion Lafayette, Everton, Lensley, Delilah, Christopher, Patrick and Sandra Morgan; grandchildren; sister, Mrs. Whilamae Moorer; niece, nephews and cousins. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com
. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOLLYWOOD CHAPEL. (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston