|
|
Alma Sheppard Williams Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Alma Sheppard Williams are invited to attend her funeral service on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 11:00 AM at Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 570 Rutledge Ave., Charleston, SC 29403. Interment: Carolina Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Williams is survived by her daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law: Ms. Naomi C. Williams and Mrs. Ruth Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family of Mrs. Williams will receive friends on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the church from 7:00 to 8:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 17, 2019