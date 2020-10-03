Alma (Gourdine) Vengetachalliam SACRAMENTO, CA - Alma started her journey on earth on 9/27/1927 in Pineville (Berkeley County), South Carolina, born to parents, Moses and Edna Gourdine-Montgomery and grandparents, Pastor Benjamin Mackey Gourdine, Jr and his wife, Mariah (Freeman) from the Gourdin/Gourdine family in South Carolina, USA (Hallelujah). Alma passed over peacefully in her sleep around noon on her 93rd birthday on 9/27/2020 at the McKinley Park Care Center in Sacramento, CA, where it is believed her husband, Marie, came to meet her. Alma is survived by multiple daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other family in Charleston, South Carolina, to Durban, South Africa, and then some. Alma went home to Jesus in Heaven to join her husband, Marie, son Krishna, daughter, Vijayalakshmi, grandson, Howard and many other family members (blessings). Upon Alma's retirement, she was blessed for her husband to have sent her around the world more than 40 times to visit her in-laws in Durban, South Africa; she often traveled with her sister-in-laws throughout India, Africa, Europe, Egypt, Mauritius, Canada and the Fiji Islands; Alma also spent many summers in Hawaii, which was one of her husband, Marie's favorite vacation places. Alma used to talk lovingly about her GREAT traveling adventures and all the interesting people and/or family she met and/or visited and treasured those experiences during her retirement years, where her children often took her to the Casinos (smile). It is Alma's wish to end her earthly journey by having her ashes "spread in the ocean off the coast of California" where she previously spread the ashes of her world-traveling and adventurous- husband, Marie's ashes (Aloha Marie); Alma will be missed by her family and friends - Aloha Alma! John 3:16 - Amen. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
