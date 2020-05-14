Almeta Hodges Charleston - Mrs. Almeta Hodges entered into rest on on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Medical University Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina. Mrs. Hodges is the loving mother of Clara (Harold) Hodges McFadden; Patricia (Arnold) Frazier, Linda Hodges, and Brenda Hodges-Mazyck; Broderick Hodges, Frederick and Dederick Hodges, mother-in-law of Leta Alcox and Quinetta D. Hodges and Elizabeth Glasper, the sister of; Pauline Salley DuBois, and Helen Salley Rhodes. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 12PM in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel, there will be a walk-thru on Friday, May 15, 2020 4PM-6PM at the mortuary. Interment will take place at the Carolina Memorial Gardens in North Charleston, South Carolina. Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405. Telephone: (843)554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 14 to May 15, 2020.