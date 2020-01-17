|
|
In Loving Memory Of Our Beloved Mother ALMETTA "BABY" PETERSON Sunrise Sunset Feb. 11, 1925 ~ Jan. 18, 2019 Today is the one year anniversary that you departed this world and went to heaven. There are no words to ease our pain, sadness and grief. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day but there's an ache within our heart that will never go away. We lost the most wonderful and dearest person in our lives. You will forever be within our hearts, our angel guiding us; as we still feel you near. We will look for you among the stars but will never say good-bye. Even though we are apart, our love and memories of you are everlasting. We miss you and love you forever, with heavy hearts on this day: Your children, Eugene, Rev. James, Samuel, Harold, Paul, Richard, Mary, Helen and Francena and host of Grands and Great-Grands.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 18, 2020