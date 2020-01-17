Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ALMETTA PETERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALMETTA "BABY" PETERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALMETTA "BABY" PETERSON In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of Our Beloved Mother ALMETTA "BABY" PETERSON Sunrise Sunset Feb. 11, 1925 ~ Jan. 18, 2019 Today is the one year anniversary that you departed this world and went to heaven. There are no words to ease our pain, sadness and grief. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day but there's an ache within our heart that will never go away. We lost the most wonderful and dearest person in our lives. You will forever be within our hearts, our angel guiding us; as we still feel you near. We will look for you among the stars but will never say good-bye. Even though we are apart, our love and memories of you are everlasting. We miss you and love you forever, with heavy hearts on this day: Your children, Eugene, Rev. James, Samuel, Harold, Paul, Richard, Mary, Helen and Francena and host of Grands and Great-Grands.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALMETTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -