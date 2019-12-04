Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alonzo Deleston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alonzo Demon "Busta" Deleston Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alonzo Demon "Busta" Deleston Jr. Obituary
Alonzo Demon "Busta" Deleston, Jr. JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Alonzo Demon "Busta" Deleston Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life Services on Friday, December 6, 2019, 11:00 am in Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1440 Folly Rd, James Island, SC. Rev. Dr. George Kugblenu, Pastor; Interment will follow in Payne Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 6-8pm Thursday. Mr. Deleston will lie in state at the church 10 AM Friday until the hour of service. Mr. Deleston leaves to cherish his memories his children, Romeo Richardson and Ayden Frasier; father, Alonzo Deleston Sr; siblings, Damien Deleston, Rondell Scott, Shanekqua Scott, Ka'Tanya Scott, Crystal Wilbur and Shauntell Dover; a devoted friend, Katashia Brown, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Deleston is preceded in death by his mother, Rhonda G. Scott and sister, Rokelia Deleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alonzo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -