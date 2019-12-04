|
Alonzo Demon "Busta" Deleston, Jr. JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Alonzo Demon "Busta" Deleston Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life Services on Friday, December 6, 2019, 11:00 am in Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1440 Folly Rd, James Island, SC. Rev. Dr. George Kugblenu, Pastor; Interment will follow in Payne Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 6-8pm Thursday. Mr. Deleston will lie in state at the church 10 AM Friday until the hour of service. Mr. Deleston leaves to cherish his memories his children, Romeo Richardson and Ayden Frasier; father, Alonzo Deleston Sr; siblings, Damien Deleston, Rondell Scott, Shanekqua Scott, Ka'Tanya Scott, Crystal Wilbur and Shauntell Dover; a devoted friend, Katashia Brown, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Deleston is preceded in death by his mother, Rhonda G. Scott and sister, Rokelia Deleston.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019