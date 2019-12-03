|
Alonzo J. Toomer, Jr. CHARLESTON - Alonzo J. Toomer, Jr., 79, a retired Police Officer in New York died on November 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Alonzo J. Toomer, Jr. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, 11:00a.m. at Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC. The wake service will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 4, from 6:00 to 7:00p.m. Interment: St. Peters Catholic Cemetery, 2280 Spruill Avenue, North Charleston, SC. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cecile White Toomer, daughters, Monica Toomer and Zena Toomer Harris (Derrick), three grandchildren, foster brother, Melvin Jamison (Oralee), sister-in-law, Dianne Toomer and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 4, 2019