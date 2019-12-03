Home

Fielding Home for Funerals
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
(843) 722-3348
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Fielding Home for Funerals
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
Alonzo J. Toomer Jr. Obituary
Alonzo J. Toomer, Jr. CHARLESTON - Alonzo J. Toomer, Jr., 79, a retired Police Officer in New York died on November 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Alonzo J. Toomer, Jr. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, 11:00a.m. at Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC. The wake service will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 4, from 6:00 to 7:00p.m. Interment: St. Peters Catholic Cemetery, 2280 Spruill Avenue, North Charleston, SC. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cecile White Toomer, daughters, Monica Toomer and Zena Toomer Harris (Derrick), three grandchildren, foster brother, Melvin Jamison (Oralee), sister-in-law, Dianne Toomer and a host of other relatives and friends. For further information please call 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 4, 2019
