Deacon Alonzo Mitchell, Jr. JOHNS ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Deacon Alonzo Mitchell Jr. will celebrate his life at a graveside service on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Abundant Life COGIC Cemetery, 4062 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy, Johns Island, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held at the mortuary Wednesday from 3-6pm. Services will be live streamed on the Pasley's Mortuary Facebook page. Mr. Mitchell leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter, Jana Wright; siblings, Dena Forrest, Marie Green, Geneva Mitchell, Janie Broomfield (Clinton) and Anthony White; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will be receiving guests at: 3396 Pumpkin Hill Rd, Johns Island, SC. The family is requesting that you visit during the hours of 4 PM-8 PM. Due to COVID-19 Facial Mask is required at visitation and graveside service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
