Aloucia Gathers Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Aloucia Gathers are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Ms. Gathers is survived by her mother, Joann Johnson; daughter, Allante' Gathers; son, Darrius Gathers-Barlow; brother, Melvin Johnson, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Melvina Johnson. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 11, 2019