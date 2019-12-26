|
Alquin Broomfield N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Alquin Latroy Broomfield are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Bethel #3 Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2331 Elder Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Broomfield is survived by his parents, Robert and Christine Broomfield; siblings, Venequin Chandler and Hattori Chandler; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 27, 2019