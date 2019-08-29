|
Alta Sullivan Johns Island - Alta Whaley Sullivan died in her home on August 29, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. John P. Sullivan, III are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 6, 2019, at the graveside, Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 4:00 and 6:00 PM Monday afternoon at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Online condolences may be offered at CharlestonFunerals.com. Alta was born in 1937 in Crawfordville, FL a daughter of the late Garland C. and Esther B. Whaley. She attended Crawfordville Elementary School and graduated from St. Andrew's High School Class of 1955. In 1958 she received her RN degree from St. Francis School of Nursing. Alta received her CRNA in 1967 after graduating from the first class of MUSC School of Nurse Anesthetist under the direction of John E. Mahaffey, MD. She worked in the Anesthesia Department at Charleston County Memorial Hospital and retired in 1997 after 30 years of faithful service. Alta was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband, John P. Sullivan, III of 61 years and three sons: Kyle P. Sullivan, M. Kerry Sullivan and Kenneth W. Sullivan (Celina Sullivan) and two granddaughters, Leanne M. Sullivan and Nicole T. Sullivan all of Charleston. The family would like to extend its thanks and gratitude to Maria Campbell. Her love and support over the last year are forever endeared in our hearts. We would also like to thank the wonderful team at St. Francis Hospice. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Charleston Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden St, Charleston, SC 29401 or to a . Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 30, 2019