Alter Bankhead N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Alter Patterson Bankhead and those of her husband, the late Mr. Walter Bankhead; those of her daughter, Mrs. Jerry Dean Melvin; those of her brother, Mr. Ernest (Gladys) Patterson; and those of her grandchildren, Rev. Sidney Melvin, Mrs. Vickie (Lincoln) Stuckey, Mrs. Cheryl (John) Walden and Renee Gathers are invited to attend her home going service on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 12:00 noon at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2900 Appleton Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Garden. Mrs. Bankhead will repose this evening from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019