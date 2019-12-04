Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Althea Guest N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Althea Guest are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Friday, December 6, 2019 at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment- Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at the mortuary. She is survived by her husband, Anthony Guest; her children, Corey Guest (Rosalyn), Marvin Guest and Tameika Guest Tisdale (Jeffrey); fifteen grandchildren, Marvin Grant, Laquanda Washington, Bria Guest, Quantez Guest, Chelseya Brown, Corey Guest, Jr, Quan'Day Guest, Tianna Rivers, Jaimen Tisdale, Darrell Guest, KiLynn Brown, Tyler Brown, Mo'Niyah Brown, Zy'Mya Brown, and Casen Brown; ten great-grandchildren; father, James Gilliard; mother, Alethia Dingle; five brothers, Michael Dingle, Terald Dingle (Traci), Floyd Dingle, Antonio Dingle (Maria) and Purvis Dingle; special sisters, Joy Shokes, Joyce Joyner and Delores Myers; a special uncle who preceded her in death, Leroy Dingle, Sr. (Elizabeth); and a host of nieces, cousins and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019
