Alvin Christopher Fountain
Alvin Christopher Fountain Hollywood, SC - Mr. Alvin Christopher Fountain, 59, of Hollywood, SC, entered into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Fountain leaves to cherish his memories, two brothers; Mr. Kevin L Fountain and Mr. Bernard Fountain, one sister; Ms. Hazel Fountain, A Dedicated and Devoted Aunt and Uncle; Mrs. Vernell G. King and Hardy King, Jr. one uncle, Mr. Shepard Grant, Jr. (late Rosalie) and a host of cousins, family and friends. A viewing (walk-thru) will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 5PM until 7PM at Walker's Mortuary Chapel, 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Celebration of life service will be held for the IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY. A Services of Comfort entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
