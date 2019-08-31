|
|
Alvin Donald McTeer EDISTO ISLAND - Alvin "Donald" McTeer, 83, of Edisto Island, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at Roper Hospital, Charleston. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Mr. McTeer was born December 17, 1935 in Charleston, son of the late Harry Daniel McTeer and Katherine V. Knight McTeer. Donald spent his entire life on Edisto, with the exception of his time at Clemson. He loved to spend time outdoors, either working, fishing or spending time with his "Boys" at the "Shop". He was an avid gardener, growing some of the best vegetables on Edisto. He also enjoyed cooking for friends and family. He was one of the last true Edistonians. He will be missed by his family and his many friends. Survivors include one daughter: Teresa Graff (Chris) of Ravenel, one granddaughter: Heather Luckadoo of Ravenel, three great-grandchildren: Taylor M. Brown, Dylan G. Luckadoo and Payton L. Luckadoo, one great-great-grandchild: Kenzie Brown, one sister: Inez Steedley and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one son: Danny McTeer and one granddaughter: Patti McTeer and three sisters: Helen Hills, Esther Crews and Virginia Beach. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 1, 2019