Alvin Green Hollywood, SC - Mr. Alvin Roosevelt Green, 59, Hollywood, entered into eternal rest May 19, 2020 at his residence. Viewing for Mr. Green is at the Hollywood Chapel, Sunday, May 24, 2020, 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Interment is private. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mrs. Sheila Bowens Green; sons and daughters, Roosevelt (LaKaisha) Campbell, Trumaine Green, Tyshema Bryan, Nicole Bowens and Tyra Green; grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Sadie Brown, Rosa (Nate) Jenkins, Jackie (Barbara) Smalls, Ronald (Paulette) Smalls, Edward Smalls and John (Yolanda) Green; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 23 to May 24, 2020.