Alvin Grey, Jr. Huger, SC - Mr. Alvin Grey, Jr., 80, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 2, 2020 Residence: 754 Moultrie Ln., Huger, SC, formerly of Awendaw, SC. Mr. Grey is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Alvin and Helen Coaxum Grey, Sr. Mr. Grey was a retired Transit Operator for the City of New York. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston