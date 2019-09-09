Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Alvin "Donald" McTeer

Alvin "Donald" McTeer Edisto Island - Alvin "Donald" McTeer, 83, of Edisto Island, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at Roper Hospital, Charleston. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5 o'clock to 6'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 6 o'clock. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
