Alvin "Donald" McTeer Edisto Island - Alvin "Donald" McTeer, 83, of Edisto Island, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at Roper Hospital, Charleston. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5 o'clock to 6'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 6 o'clock.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019