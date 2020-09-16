Alvin R. Veronee, Jr. Johns Island - Alvin R. Veronee, Jr. (Bubba), 99, of Johns Island, SC, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Bubba was born on September 8, 1921 in Charleston, SC, the son of the late Alvin Ray Veronee, Sr. and the late Amelia Schirmer Veronee. He lived all but three months of his 99 years on Johns Island. He spent his career as a machinist with the Charleston Naval Shipyard. Bubba dedicated himself to generations of youth at St. John's Parish Church for many decades. He was best known for his beautiful 40 ft., two-masted wooden schooner, the "Kiawah", which he built himself and sailed for many years in Lowcountry waters. Bubba also loved playing competitive chess with the Charleston Chess Club, of which he was one of the founding members. Mr. Veronee is survived by his brother, William Randolf Veronee of Belgium, as well as one niece, six nephews, and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Veronee was predeceased by his sisters, Amelia Bryan and Elizabeth Haynsworth; and brother, Marvin Davis Veronee He was gracefully cared for by Care for Life and Hospice of Charleston. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. John's Parish Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Parish Church, PO Box 125, Johns Island, SC 29455. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston