Alvin Tolbert CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Alvin Tolbert are invited to attend his Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, 2280 Spruill Avenue, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Tolbert is survived by his loving mother, Edna Tolbert; sisters, Cory Lee Barn, Verdercia Toomer, and Emily McNeal; brothers, Henry Smalls, Willie Tolbert Jr., and Julius Tolbert; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
