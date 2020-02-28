|
Amanda Mitchell Meek Snow Ravenel, SC - Amanda Mitchell Meek Snow, 52, of Ravenel, South Carolina, wife of John Hamilton Snow, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The family will receive friends Monday, March 3, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 in Church Creek Presbyterian Church, 2234 Plainview Rd, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Presbyterian Church on Edisto Island Cemetery, 2164 Hwy 174, Edisto Island, SC. Amanda was born December 26, 1967 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of Edwa Luella Mitchell Meek and the late Randolph Edmiston Meek. She was a loving daughter, wife and mother. She is survived by her husband, John Hamilton Snow and her children, John Randolph Snow, Preston Mitchell Snow, Cooper Hamilton Snow, Carlton McCabe Snow and Mollye Love Snow; mother, Edwa Meek and two sisters, Patsy Boggs and Catherine Buchanan (Blake) all of Columbia, SC; several nieces and nephews and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 29, 2020