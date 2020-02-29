Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Church Creek Presbyterian Church
2234 Plainview Road
Charleston, SC
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Presbyterian Church on Edisto Island Cemetery
Amanda Mitchell Meek Snow

Amanda Mitchell Meek Snow Obituary
Amanda Mitchell Meek Snow Ravenel, SC - The family of Amanda Mitchell Meek Snow will receive friends Monday, March 2, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 in Church Creek Presbyterian Church, 2234 Plainview Rd, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Presbyterian Church on Edisto Island Cemetery, 2164 Hwy 174, Edisto Island, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 1, 2020
