Amanda Mitchell Meek Snow Ravenel, SC - The family of Amanda Mitchell Meek Snow will receive friends Monday, March 2, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 in Church Creek Presbyterian Church, 2234 Plainview Rd, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Presbyterian Church on Edisto Island Cemetery, 2164 Hwy 174, Edisto Island, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 1, 2020