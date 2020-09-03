Amari Tra-Vaughn President LADSON - Amari Tra-Vaughn President, 16, passed away unexpectedly on August 25, 2020 at his home after leaving football practice. He was born on June 19, 2004 at Roper HospitalinCharleston,SCto Tifford and Angela (Colter) President. An outdoor memorial service will be held atHillcrest Cemetery in Summerville (Gahagan Rd)at10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020. A walkthrough visitation will be held atNew Bethel Sounds of Praise, 351 Greyback Rd., Summerville, SC 29483from 6-8 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020. Due to COVID 19, the family requires all attendees to wear a mask and adhere to the 6' social distancing guidelines whenever possible. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
