Anderson Coulter
Anderson Coulter CHARLESTON - The family of Mr. Anderson Coulter announces his passing on Sunday, August 16, 2020. The family invite you to his celebration of life service via live streaming on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1:55PM by logging onto dickersonmortuary.net and selecting the Facebook icon at the top of the page. Mr. Coulter was preceded in death by his parents, John Arthur Coulter, Sr. and Jennie Anderson Coulter. He is survived by his children, James Coulter and Taylor Coulter; his grandson, Jamielle Coulter; his siblings, Earthlee Coulter Collins and Jennilee Coulter Cooper; his special nephew and caregiver, James Gordon; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Coulter was 87 years old and a retiree from the U.S. Air Force. Viewing for Mr. Coulter will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net Anderson is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
AUG
20
Celebration of Life
01:45 PM
service via live streaming by logging onto dickersonmortuary.net and selecting the Facebook icon at the top of the page.
Funeral services provided by
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
