Andre Moore, Sr. CHARLESTON - The family of Mr. Andre Bernard Moore, Sr. announces his passing on Friday, April 10, 2020. Mr. Moore is survived by his wife, Mrs. Renee Moore; his children, Ms. Tiara Moore (Kouvarius) and Mr. Andre Moore, Jr.; his grandchildren, Kouvarius Butler, Jr. and Tahlayjah Butler; his siblings, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Mr. Arthur Moore and Mrs. Berneice Moore; his grandparents, Mr. John Henry and Ada Moore. Viewing for Mr. Moore will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, from 3:00-5:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. There will be a PRIVATE service for the family. Andre is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC, "Where Service Is The Key", 4700 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2020
