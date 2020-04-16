|
Andre Moore, Sr. CHARLESTON - The family of Mr. Andre Bernard Moore, Sr. announces his passing on Friday, April 10, 2020. Mr. Moore is survived by his wife, Mrs. Renee Moore; his children, Ms. Tiara Moore (Kouvarius) and Mr. Andre Moore, Jr.; his grandchildren, Kouvarius Butler, Jr. and Tahlayjah Butler; his siblings, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Mr. Arthur Moore and Mrs. Berneice Moore; his grandparents, Mr. John Henry and Ada Moore. Viewing for Mr. Moore will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, from 3:00-5:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. There will be a PRIVATE service for the family.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2020