|
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
More Obituaries for Andre Mazyck
Detective Andre Mazyck

Detective Andre Mazyck Obituary
Detective Andre Mazyck Bronx, NY- Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 15, 2019 Detective Andre Mazyck Residence: Bronx, NY. Det. Mazyck is the father of Ms. Brittany Mazyck; son of Mr. Andrew Mazyck and the late Ms. Ann V. Lewis; brother of Mr. Anthony Mazyck; and the nephew of Mrs. Rosalee Simmons, Mrs. Marie Rouse, Ms. Maggie Mazyck, Mrs. Janie Hamilton, and Mrs. Betty Fields. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 24, 2019
