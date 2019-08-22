In Loving Memory Of ANDREA BROWN JEFFERSON October 17, 1964 ~ August 23, 2012 Kind and loving in all her ways, Loyal and true through all her days, Silently suffered, the pain she bore, God took her home to suffer no more. Only the beautiful memories are left Of the happiness we once knew The love that binds you to our hearts, will live with us our whole life through. Sadly Missed By, Mom Betty, Dad Rev. Eddie Palmer, Children Danielle & Clayton Jr., Former Husband, Clayton Sr., Sisters Thelma; The Late Stephanie; Michelle; & Shondreka, Brother Darrow, Family & Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019