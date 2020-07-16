Andrea Roberts Summerville - Andrea Roberts, wife of Richard Roberts of 38 years, entered into eternal rest on April 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. Andrea was born April 13, 1963. Andrea was one of two daughters born to Noble and Janie Lawler. Andrea was a Customer Service Representative for the J. Smith Lanier Insurance group for over 30 years. Andrea was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and always put others before herself. She would do anything she could to help others. Andrea enjoyed arts and crafts projects such as sewing, making homemade jewelry and decorating the house with beach themed decorations of her own design. She loved animals such as dogs, cats, horses, and chickens and treated them like members of the family. Andrea loved her Bible class and looked forward to going every week, where she made many friends. She also loved the Bible. Some of her favorite verses were Psalms 28:7 "The lord is my strength, my shield. I trust him with my heart. He helps me and my heart is filled with thanks" and John 3:16 "For God so loved the world, that he gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life". Her favorite motto was "Put God first in your life, and all else will fall into place. I have faith in God." Andrea leaves behind two children, Alicia Frankie (Matthew) grandchild, Luke John Frankie of Asheville, NC and Ricky Roberts, of Summerville, SC. The family will celebrate Andrea's life, Saturday, July 18th at 2pm in the McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation Chapel located at 869 St. James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445. The service will be followed by a visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation in Andrea`s memory. Please send to Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation in Memory of Andrea Roberts, 941 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Ste 203, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com/
